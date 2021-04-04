DMP arrests 43 in anti-narcotics drive

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 34 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during in the on-going anti-narcotics drives in the capital in 24 hours till Friday morning.

Police carried out separate drives in different police stations and recovered 4,046 pieces of contraband yaba pills, 78 grams of heroin, 140 bottles of phensidyl, four liters of local wine and 3.45 kgs of ganja from their (detainees) possessions, said a DMP press release on Saturday evening.

The law enforcement agency filed a total of 30 cases against them in different concerned police stations, the release added. -BSS







