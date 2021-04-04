Jatka conservation week begins today

The Jatka Conservation Week 2021 begins today with a view creating awareness on protecting Jatka, in length, to boast production of the fish.

This year, the Jatka Conservation Week will be observed in 20 districts across the country from April 4 to 10.

On this occasion, the president Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given special message.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has taken up a limited programme due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim will hold a press conference at the ministry today as part of the central programme.

Other central programme includes, mass awareness in different locations such as fish markets, Fish abotaran Kendro (fish landing station) and important public places.

Besides, Different discussion programmes on the importance of Jatka conservation on television, documentary show at important places, including Dhaka, with the help of the Department of Mass Communication, highlighting Jatka conservation and distributing alternative employment materials among real fishermen involve in Hilsha harvesting.







