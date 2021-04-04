

More inclusive world for people with autism



In our culture, demeaning the persons with autism is very much prevalent. What we need to understand that all brains are different, and autism is part of that diversity. For Bangladesh, raising awareness of people with autism is particularly important as the society nurtures the stigma leading to extreme negligence making them powerless.



Bangladesh, according to the World Health Organisation, has been a global leader in raising awareness of autism. The current government has undertaken various programmes with regards to autism which is commendable. It is our duty to build a kinder and more inclusive world for the persons with autism.



The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed and heightened inequalities around the world, especially when it comes to income generating activities, access to health care, protection under the law, and political inclusion. However, persons with autism have long faced many of these inequalities, which have only been further exacerbated by the pandemic.



Despite many laudable initiatives it is really disheartening that not enough has been done to create a more inclusive system that fulfils their needs. People still deny that persons with autism are capable of many things. Thus, we need to change our views and admit that people with autism can be highly productive. We must respect their needs and allow them a seat at the table. We need to provide them with equal opportunities to contribute to the conversation and bring their unique perspectives. And Bangladesh's great economic progress over the last decade has proved that we are now more capable than we have ever been as we are trying our best to bring changes in the society. But more steps need to be taken and infrastructure has to be built in order to take care of all citizens, neurotypical or not. We must learn to understand that all brains are different, and autism is a part of that diversity.



April 2 marks the World Autism Awareness Day. It is a day that aims to increase understanding and acceptance of persons with autism and fosters worldwide support. In Bangladesh there are approximately 45000 autistic children but experts say the number is much higher. Lastly, in tune with the Prime Minister we want to say that those who have autism should in no way be neglected by society, in fact sometimes they have much more talent than the average people. And by properly nurturing those talents, we, as a society, can indeed benefit from them greatly.