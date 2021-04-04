Congratulations! Bangladesh women's cricket team

Dear Sir

Bangladesh women's cricket team has got the Test status in nearly a decade after getting ODI status in 2011. With this achievement, another important chapter has been written in the cricket history of Bangladesh. At the same time, this achievement has further enriched the golden jubilee of independence and the celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.



I hope this extraordinary achievement will inspire and motivate women players more. This extraordinary achievement will certainly act as a strong source of inspiration to increase women's interest in cricket at the grassroots level. Now it is necessary to ensure proper planning and proper supervision. Strengthening the foundation of domestic cricket will ensure the consistency of international success. Women's cricket in the country will go ahead like men if they get public and private patronage. Otherwise the achievement figures will be limited to recognition only. The recognition of the women's cricket team as a member of the elite club of Test cricket is an occasion of joy and pride for the country and the nation.



Today's occasion will play an important role in speeding up women's courage in cricket as in almost every field. So congratulations and good wishes to all those directly and indirectly involved in such a landmark achievement, especially the women players.



