

Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking



The number of cigarette users is increasing day by day. It creates secondhand smokers, which is a huge challenge for the coming days. Due to secondhand smoking, children are affecting most. These issues can be interrupted to ensure a healthy future generation. Research says, almost 59 per cent infants are exposed to secondhand smoking in public places including restaurants and public transports. All these scenarios challenge our anti-tobacco activities to some extent. But as a nation, we are used to taking challenges. We believe, amendment of tobacco control law is the way to deal with this situation. However, the amended law must be implemented according to the World Health Organizations (WHO) framework convention on tobacco control (FCTC).



Secondhand smoking is harmful the same as direct smoking. It causes lung cancer, cardiac disease, asthma, stroke and reproductive problems. The research report titled, 'The Economic Cost of Tobacco Use in Bangladesh: A Health Cost Approach' jointly published by Bangladesh Cancer Society and Dhaka University states that, more than 7 million of people, aged from 30 years or above in Bangladesh are already affected by various tobacco related diseases. 1.5 million of them (22 per cent) are infected by direct use of tobacco products. Besides, more than 435,000 children aged 15 and under suffer from tobacco-related diseases, of which more than 61,000 (14 per cent) are exposed to secondhand smoke at home.



In every year more than 1,61,000 people die from direct and indirect smoking. According to the same research report, the total direct and indirect expenditure due to secondhand smoke is Tk 4,130 crore every year. According to the 'Nicotine and Tobacco Research Journal', published from Oxford, UK; children are the biggest victims of indirect smoking in Bangladesh. A survey article titled, 'Primary school children are victims of secondhand smoking: a survey in Dhaka, Bangladesh' said that, 95 per cent of children in Dhaka are victims of secondhand smoking. In that survey, 479 children were interviewed, where 453 had nicotine in their saliva.



This scenario is quite frightening for us. We have to take immediate initiatives to resist the harmful effect of tobacco. To ensure a healthy future generation, the tobacco control law needs to be amended and implemented properly. Already Prime Minister declared tobacco-free Bangladesh within 2040. In that continuity, 6 proposals according to FCTC need to be implemented in favor of amending the proposed tobacco control law. Those proposals are, i) remove the exemptions in the smoking ban for restaurants and public transport; ii) ban the display of tobacco products at point of sale; iii) ban tobacco company 'Corporate Social Responsibility' activities; iv) ban the sale of single sticks and unpackaged smokeless tobacco; v) ban the sale and import of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products; vi) allow for stricter rules on packaging including increases to the size of health warnings.



As Members of Parliament, we would like to urge this proposal.We believe that if these proposals are included in the new law, we will be far ahead in implementing the tobacco-free Bangladesh announced by the Prime Minister.



According to the revised Smoking and Tobacco Use Control Act of 2013, many places under the 'Public Place' have been instructed to be smoke-free. Provision has been made to have separate places for smoking in restaurants and shopping malls. However, when smokers come out from a confined smoking zone, the smoke and its harmful substances can easily reach the non-smokers; which causes secondhand smoking. Nearby women and children are the most affected. It harms the environment too. Besides, non-smokers are suffering due to smoking in public transport.



It is important to stop these by amending the law. Smoking on the sidewalk should be prevented. A smoke-free building should include all covered areas, including the building's veranda. Already 63 countries including Canada, Spain and Nepal has banned designated smoking zone in public place. If we also implement this, the result will be remarkable. The risk of cardiac disease in nonsmokers will be reduced by up to 85 per cent, the respiratory system will be better and the risk of heart attack and stroke will be also reduced.



We are one of the first countries to sign the FCTC. This government amended the tobacco control law in 2013. The rules were passed in 2015. FCTC has already been included in the seventh, 'Five Year Plan' to meet the SDGs. As a result, tobacco control activities have been integrated with mainstream development activities. The anti-tobacco activities in the country found a new path in 2016, when the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040 at the South Asian Speakers Summit titled as, 'Achieving Sustainable Development Goals'. We also want to follow that path and build a beautiful and prosperous Bangladesh. We want to contribute from our place to achieve Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla'. According to that, to build tobacco-free Bangladesh; the tobacco control law needs to be amended.

Prof Dr Md Habibe Millat MP is a Founder Chairman of Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, Chairman of 'Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing'







