31 more contract corona in 2 dists

A total of 31 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bhola and Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

BHOLA: Seventeen more people contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 1,144 here. Civil Surgeon office sources confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, 1,001 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and seven died of it while 50 died with the virus symptoms in the upazila.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Some 14 more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 918 in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Saturday morning. Samples of 26 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, 17 people tested positive for the virus, Dr Palash said.

Meanwhile, 795 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 30 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.

