Tea output at Kamalganj satisfactory in corona situation



A tea garden in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

The tea estates in the upazila of Moulvibazar District have been in a fresh life for the rain; the shaved tea plants are growing tenderly to make the encouraging blossom.

Upazila agriculture officials said, though the rain of Magh was damaging a bit to Rabi crops, it has been useful for the tea estates.

According to field sources, shaving the tea plants began from the last December. The first rainfall of the season will make huge blossoming in the shaved plants; so lifting tea leaf early is very likely.

Tea growers and authorities concerned said, rainfall is most necessary to increase tea production; timely rain makes early blossoming.

So, the early rainfall has created much potential for bumper tea production. Especially, the rain was very necessary for the shaved but the tender tea plants.

According to the Tea Board sources, country's 166 tea estates produced 8.21 crore kg of tea in 2018, second highest ever production with additional about 89 lakh kg than the target of about 7.24 crore kg.

The first highest ever tea production was 8.50 crore in 2015 in a gap of 150 years. That high production was favoured in a friendly natural weather.

But the increased production suffered a decline in 2017 to 7.89 crore kg.

The tea production has been continuing at an average 8.20 crore kg for the last three years.

Tea Board sources said, at present, tea is being cultivated on 52 hectares (ha) in the country; in 2012, a total of 52,000 ha were brought under the tea production.

Globally, Bangladesh is ranking ninth, followed by 10th in 2017, and 12th in 2015.

Deputy General Manager Selim Reza Chowdhury of Jarine Tea Estate belonging to Ispahani Tea Company told The Daily Observer, "We irrigate tea estates during the dry season every year. It increases production cost. But we have to do it to keep well the tea plants."

Echoing him Assistant Manager of the National Company at Madhabpur Md Yusuf Khan said, the early rainfall will make a good-yielding of tea leaves.

They mentioned, amid the corona situation, their targeted tea production has been achieved.

In 2020, the tea production target was 75.9 million kg; despite the corona adversities, the production stood at 86.3 million or higher by about 10 million kg.

But this production was less by 9.68mn kg than that of 2019.

This year's (2021) production target has been fixed at 77.78 million kg.

Weather monitoring sources said, there have been rainfall in different areas of Moulvibazar; though the public life has been hampered a little bit, the blessing has been brought to the tea industrial region.

Many tea estates were being irrigated before. Now the rainfall is meeting the demand for irrigation.

On the other hand, leaf-shaving is going on in the tea gardens; blessed by the rainfall, the shaved branches will start blossoming; it will help in early tea-leaf lifting; besides, there will less pest attack on the plants; and the rainfall will make very effective role for the sapling in growing up brightly.

Bangladesh Tea Research Institute's (BTRI) Director D. Mohammad Ali termed the early rainfall as the blessing of Allah. He told The Daily Observer, "This rainfall will increase the tea production."

He thinks, if there is adequate rainfall and favourable weather, and no pest attack or drought, the target of the season's 77.78 million kg tea production will be exceeded to over 86 million kg.





