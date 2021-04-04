25 shops fined in Rajshahi Division in March

RAJSHAHI, Apr 3: Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) fined 25 shops Tk 3.39 lakh in the division in March last for selling and manufacturing adulterated food items.

Rajshahi Regional office of the BSTI, in association with local administration, conducted four mobile courts and eight surveillance drives in eight districts of the division and found the shops selling substandard food items, violating the rules and regulations.

The mobile courts fined the shop owners during the drives.

BSTI Director Engineer Selim Reza said the regional office conducted the drives against the shops involved in manufacturing substandard and adulterated food items.

The BSTI regional office also conducted eight surveillance drives for prevention of pilferage in weight and measurement and formalin use in fruit and fish, and lodged 18 regular cases against the law violators.







