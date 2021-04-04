Video
Five killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Five people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Sirajganj and Sunamganj, in two days.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Julhas, 50, son of late Md Taizuddin Dewan, a resident of Jushurgaon Village under Patabhog Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a road roller assigned to work for railway construction adjacent to the Padma Bridge hit Julhas while he was repairing his auto-rickshaw in Bejgaon area on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at around 10:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
MOULVIBAZAR: Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident in Rajnagar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Sujon Karmaker, 22, and Rajon Roy, 23, residents of Uttarbhag Tea Garden area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a bus of 'Mitali Paribahan' hit a motorcycle carrying three youths in Lohaiuni area on the Moulvibazar-Kulaura Highway at around 11am, leaving Sujon dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital where Rajon Roy succumbed to his injures.
Injured Dipen, 22, is now undergoing treatment there. Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, the law enforcers seized the bus and arrested its driver.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajnagar Police Station (PS) Abul Hasim confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A man has been killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 44, a resident of Shibnathpur Village in the upazila.
Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Md Bahauddin Faruqi said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Dhitpur area under Bahuli Union in the evening, which left its three passengers critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
Later, Abu Sayeed died there while undergoing treatment, the OC added.
JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rajan Mia, 30, son of Abdur Nur, a resident of Chilaura Village under Chilaura-Haldipur Union.
The injured are Munna Mia, 23, and Abdul Hye, 28, residents of the area.  
Local sources said a covered van hit a motorcycle carrying three youths in Gulbahar Girls' High School intersection area of Narikeltala Village on the Sunamganj-Dhaka Regional Highway at around 5:30pm, which left the trio seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Jagannathpur Upazila Health Complex.
Of the injured, Rajan Mia was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


