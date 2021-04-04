Video
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:54 AM
Home Countryside

9 receive burn injuries in two districts

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

The photo shows the fire broken out in a betel leaf farm in Durgapur Upazila of Rajshahi on Friday. photo: observer

At least nine people received burn injuries and properties worth about Tk 55 lakh were gutted in separate fire incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Kushtia, on Friday.
RAJSHAHI: The betel leaf farm on nine bighas of land owned by 11 farmers were gutted by fire in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
Eight farmers were also received burn injuries while trying to stop the fire.   
The incident took place at a field in Gopalpur Namupara Village of the upazila at around 2pm.
The affected claimed the fire causes loss worth about Tk 50 lakh.
Ibrahim Hossain, one of the affected farmers, said the fire broke out at a betel leaf orchard and soon engulfed the adjacent orchards.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze after about one and half an hours of frantic effort.
Durgapur Fire Service Station Team Leader Ashraful Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the fire might have originated from burning cigarette.    
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A house was gutted by fire and its owner received burn injuries in Daulatpur Upazila of the district early Friday.
Two cows and 10 goats were also burnt in the incident.
The injured person is Ekram, 35, a resident of Pachamadia Sahebpara Village in the upazila.
The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 5 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Local sources said a fire broke out in the house of Ekram at around 2am, and burnt it including the cattle fully.
Being informed, the firefighters from Beramara Fire Service station rushed in and controlled the flame.


