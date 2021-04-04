Ferry service at Galachipa hampered for tidal surge



Ferry station, pontoon and gangways at Galachipa inundated by tidal surge. photo: observer

Since Thursday morning, over one hundred vehicles have become stranded on both ends of the ferry station.

According to witnesses, the ferry service has almost collapsed; it is causing untold suffering to regular commuters and transports. In addition, seasonal fruit traders have fallen in disarray with their watermelon-laden trucks.

While talking with The Daily Observer's correspondent, drivers of the stranded vehicles and employees of the ferry station said, the ferry station, pontoon and gangways (link-roads) have been sinking in tidal water for several days; over the last four-five days, the tidal surge has gained a severity.

On Friday night, the Ramnabad River swelled by three-four feet after being impacted by full moon tide. During the off-tide, the ferry service continues somehow. But it is getting suspended again with surging tide.

The ferry station is important for Dhaka and south-western region. It is used every day by thousands of people. Several hundreds of vehicles including bus, minibus, truck, pickup, and ambulance are ferried daily.

The arrival of vehicles has gone up highly at the moment. This is the season of watermelon and potato. Movements of transports have also increased by manifold in Dhaka, Barishal, Patuakhali, Khulna, Narail, Jashore, Sylhet, Payra Port, and in other areas.

One Md Yusuf who has been in disarray with his watermelon-laden truck said, the gangways on both ends have sunk with the swelling river; the truck cannot be lifted on the ferry.

Truck Driver Afsar Biswas said, "We have to cross with trucks taking risk. Our vehicles are getting damaged as water leaks into engines while plying the gangways."

Ferry Operator Abdus Saheed said, picking-dropping is being hampered due to the submerged gangways.

Besides, he added, the current in the river water has turned severely stronger; as a result, the ferrying is taking a longer time.

Lease-holder of the ferry station Shibu Lal Das said, two gangways of the pontoon have gone under water. "The situation comes easy a bit at the time of receding of tide. But it turns worse with its re-surging."

Passengers have to wait for long time, he mentioned.

Supervising Engineer of LGED Masud Khan said, after an inspection the problem has been identified at the ferry station; sand bags will be dropped for the time being to make the ferry service normal.







