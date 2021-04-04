Two minors among three drown in three districts

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate water bodies in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Chapainawabganj and Natore, in two days.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: A young man drowned in the Naf River in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Mizanur Rahman, 25, was the son of Mofidul Alam, a resident of Khaingkhali Rahmater Beel area in the upazila.

Local sources said Mizanur went missing in the river in the morning while catching fish there with his friends.

Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the river in the afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge of Ukhia Police Station (PS) Mahmed Sanjur Morshed confirmed the incident.

GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Arafat, 7, son of Shafiqul Islam of Chardharampur Village in Bholahat Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Arafat came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Dampura Village of the upazila.

However, he went missing in a pond nearby the house at noon while bathing in it.

Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the pond.

An unnatural death case was filed with Gomostapur PS in this connection.

NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Alif, 8, son of Sujan of Chhatni Village in the upazila. He was a student of class one at Chhatni Government Primary School.

Locals and the deceased's family sources said Alif went missing in a pond in the area while bathing in it.

Later, a team of divers from Rajshahi Fire Service Station recovered his body from the pond after an hour of frantic effort.

Rajshahi Fire Service Station Leader Shamsul Alam confirmed the incident.







