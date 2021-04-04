Birampur meets straw demand of different dists



Paddy straw being sent from Birampur Upazila of Dinajpur District to other districts.

Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Dr. Idris Ali mentioned, since the ancient time, cattle including buffalo in the upazila is reared by feeding natural grass of grazing field and straw; at present, with the reduced grazing land, the animals are being fed farmed grass, fodder, and grain.

The cattle grow up quickly if straw is fed, he added.

A straw trader at Birampur Noor Alam said, the straw production was less in the last year as paddy cultivation was hampered due to flood in different districts.

But paddy farming in Birampur Upazila was not affected by the flood. As a result, straw from Birampur is being sent by trucks to Sirajganj, Pabna, Sylhet, and other districts.

Per ati (around 2,000 pieces) straw is selling at Tk 6/7 in Birampur Town; but these are selling at over-rated price in other districts.









