Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:54 AM
Home Countryside

Prices of watermelon go high at Morrelgnj

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Watermelons put on sale in Morelganj Upazila.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Apr 3: This season retail traders are charging high prices of watermelon in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.
Poor supply, high transporting cost, and seasonal demand are blamed for the increased prices.
At present, in different bazaars of the upazila, trading of watermelon is making a momentum.
Wholesalers are bringing watermelon from different districts to these bazaars by waterways.
According to market sources, watermelon started arriving much before. As a result, consumers have to purchase the juicy fruit at higher prices.
Per piece small watermelon is selling at Tk 60 to 150 at the retail level.  Per piece middle-sized watermelon is selling at Tk 160 to 350.
Along with other crops, farmers in Morrelganj also grow watermelon.
Trader Lal Mia in Morrelganj Town said, watermelon is brought by trawlers to bazaars in Morrelganj from different districts like Potuakhali, Barishal, Bhola's Char Fasson, Char Gazi, and Lalmohan. In these areas, mainly Bitfamily, Jambu, Jajga, Dragon, and Waldiqueeen species of watermelon are cultivated.
Grower Kamal Hossain said, this year watermelons were destroyed in fields. So the arrival of watermelons is thin in the bazaars. At the same time, the transport cost is also high, he mentioned, adding there will be no fall in the market price.
Trader Tarikul Islam at Gopalpur Bazaar said, per 100 pieces of ordinary watermelon are being purchased at Tk 8,000-10,000.
But per 100 pieces of good quality watermelon is being purchased at Tk 16,000-17,000.
At present, fare of per truck watermelon from Barishal is Tk 18,000-20,000, he further said.
A purchaser, Amjad Hossain, said consumers have to purchase the seasonal fruit despite its high price.


