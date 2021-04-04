Video
Home Countryside

39 held, 189 fined for not wearing face mask in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 3: Separate mobile courts on Thursday arrested 39 people and fined a total of 189 people for not wearing face mask in the district, with a view to preventing spread of coronavirus.
Khulna District administration sources said separate mobile courts led by Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Md Helal Hossain conducted drives in different areas from morning till afternoon and arrested 39 people for violating the health guidelines. A total of 189 people were also fined Tk 75,500 for not wearing face mask during the drives.
Assistant Commissioner of the district administration and Executive Magistrate Debashish Basak confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the district.


