Lemon prices surge in Kamalganj Upazila

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 3: Per haali (four pieces) of lemon is selling at Tk 60 in Kamalgani Upazila of the district amid corona-created situation.

Few days back, per haali was selling at Tk 15 in the upazila's different retail markets.

With the present market selling, the price of lemon has made a 400 percentage point of increase. But in the wholesale market, per haali is available at Tk 40.

Warehouse proprietors in several bazaars in Kamalganj and Sreemangal said, lemon prices have soared due to short supply and corona-driven demand. But few days back, this type of lemon was selling at Tk 15/20 per haali.

Sreemangal of Moulvibazar is one of the country's good bazaars of lemon; there are over 100 warehouses at Sreemangal.

From Sreemangal, lemons are marketed to different areas including Dhaka. Lemon growers bring lemons by Jeep vehicle to Sreemangal; lemons are sold to warehouses on the account of per Jeep. Per Jeep can load 1,500/1,600 pieces of lemon.

At present, per Jeep lemon is selling at Tk 10,000-11.000.

A purchaser, Poly Aktar, said, "My elder daughter has diabetes. Besides, her gallstones were operated few days back. She needs lemon regularly. I have been to Shamsernagar Bazar to purchase lemon. I purchased lemon at Tk 15 per haali five days back, but now per haali charged at Tk 60."

"It is a regretting price hike. But I have to purchase to meet my urgent need," she maintained.

Warehouse Proprietor of Ma Banijjalaya at Sreemangal Rajib Ahmed said, there are three types of lemon - large, medium and small; the soaring prices of lemon have been continuing for several days.

"But today's market price is higher," he mentioned, adding, this year's lemon production has also been a little bit less; so the supply is also short.

That is why the price is hot; the traders have nothing to do in this connection, he maintained.

According to him, the price spiral will continue for several more days in the backdrop of the present demand-supply mismatching.

Requesting anonymity, another wholesaler said, the corona resurgence has pushed up the lemon's market price; besides, this year's lemon production has been a little bit less because of inadequate rainfall; so the lemon price has made a rise.

A visit to Kamalganj's Bhanu Bazar, Adampur Bazar, Shamsernagar Bazar, Sreemangal's Puran Bazar and Natun Bazar found indigenous lemon selling at Tk 12 per piece; per one dozen was selling at Tk 200; but per haali was selling at Tk 55/60. The price of Kagoji lemon is comparatively lower; per haali is selling at Tk 45. The price of small lemon is also lower.

Lemon Trader at Bhanugachh Bazar Salah Mia said, "We purchase per haali lemons from wholesale bazaar at Tk 40/45. So we have to sell per haali at Tk 55/60 to adjust other costs."

The sale volume has also made a decline due to the price hike, he further said.

He mentioned, the lemon demand has increased amid corona as people get lime-juice useful to check its infection; as a result, the lemon price has gone up in bazaars.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Ala Uddin said, lemon has been cultivated on 140 hectares of land in Kamalganj.





