RAKUB manager Shamima dies of corona

Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:53 AM
Countryside

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Apr 3: Shamima Ferdous Shimul, assistant general manager of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB), died of coronavirus on Saturday morning. She has 47.
She was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
RMCH's Deputy Director Dr. Saiful Ferdous confirmed her death. He said, Shamima Ferdous was admitted into the hospital on March 29.
RAKUB's  Public Relations Officer Md Jamil said, Shamima Ferdous Shimul was residing in Padma residential area in     the city.


