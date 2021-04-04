Nine nabbed with drugs in six districts

Nine people including a couple were arrested with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Narayanganj, Kurigram, Patuakhali, Sirajganj, Bogura and Thakurgaon, in four days.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police detained two people along with 150 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Piar Hossain and Masum.

Taltala Bazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Ahsan Ullah said, on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Barumdi area at early hours and arrested them with the yaba tablets.

The law-enforcers also seized Tk 10,000 in cash from their possessions.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sonargaon Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.

KURIGRAM: Two people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Fulbari and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

Police, in a drive, arrested a supervisor of a night coach along with 40 bottles of phensedyl from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Asaduzzaman Foisal, 35, son of late Azizar Rahman, a resident of Rampura Village in Mithapukur Upazila of Rangpur. He worked as a supervisor in a bus of 'Khanja Travels'.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Brac intersection area on the Fulbari-Nageshwari Road at around 8:30pm and arrested Asaduzzaman with the phensedyl from the bus.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police detained an auto-rickshaw driver along with 15.6kg of hemp in a drive in the district town on Wednesday afternoon. The arrested person is Abdul Quddus, a resident of Antahpur Village under Kashipur Union in Fulbari Upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Textile intersection area on the Kurigram-Chilmari Road at around 3pm and arrested him with the hemp.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Khan Mohammad Shahriar confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act is underway in this connection.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man with 430gm of hemp from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Mohsin Khan, 32, son of Md Mosharof Khan, a resident of Chandpura Village under Alipura Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chandpura area at around 9:30pm and arrested Mohsin along with 25gm of hemp.

Later, police also recovered 405gm of hemp after digging up soil nearby his house.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Dashmina PS in this connection.

Dashmina PS OC Md Jashim confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with 20kg of hemp in Salanga PS area of the district on Friday evening.

The arrested person is Rafiqul Islam, 52, a resident of Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram.

RAB-12 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Mohiuddin Miraj said on information, a team of the elite force set up a check-post in Golokpur area on the Bogura-Dhaka Highway in the evening.

Searching a good-laden truck, the RAB members recovered the hemp, seized the truck and detained its driver.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Salanga PS, the arrested was handed over to police on Saturday morning, the official added.

BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with 80 bottles of phensedyl from Sonatala Upazila of the district on Friday morning. The arrested persons are Ashraful Islam and his wife Ruksana, residents of the upazila.

Sonatala PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza said a team of law enforcers conducted a drive in Bochar Pukurpar Village at around 10:30am, and arrested them with the phensedyl from in front of a shop in the area.

Ashraful is an accused in seven drug cases while Ruksana is an accused of a case, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man with 45 yaba tablets from Ranishankail Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Ibrahim Fazar Ali, son of Jalal Uddin, a resident of Kaligaon Village in the upazila.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kaligaon area at around 11pm and arrested Ibrahim Fazar Ali with the yaba tablets.







