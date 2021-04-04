Severe drinking water crisis prevails at Morrelganj



The photo shows some women going to collect drinking water at Morelganj. photo: observer

The water-thrust locals are making a hue and cry across 16 unions of the upazila; they are walking mile after mile to collect drinking water from alternative sources of ponds, canals and rivers.

According to field sources, the dwellers in municipal area and all unions of the upazila are facing serious drinking water crisis. The water scarcity has been created because of arsenic-contaminated tube-wells, non-functional tube-wells, and defective pond sand filter system (PSF).

A visit to different unions found most of the tube-wells and PSF have been out of order; also hundreds of tube-wells installed by different non-government organisations and individuals have become useless.

There is no water-supply system in Morrelganj poura area; so the poura-dwellers are in unbearable drinking water crisis.

There is also no tube-well in most of the 309 primary schools of the upazila; and water is not coming of the tube-wells of the remaining schools.

School sources said, the tube-wells are lying unused due to lack of maintenance and repairing; and the repairing cannot be possible due to lack of spare parts.

Spare parts of hundreds of tube-wells have been thieved; in dark of night, a section of thieves is taking away spare parts of different tube-wells, and selling those.

Locals in most of the unions including Morrelganj, Geodhara, Nishanbaria, Khawlia, and Boloibunia ones cannot drink even pond water because of excessive salinity. Villagers in these unions are collecting drinking water from distance areas by boats or on foot; many are drinking water of pond, canal, or river.

Inhabitants of Sadar Union and the Poursabha have been in a compelling situation to drink pond water of the old Thana; but the pond has almost dried up with some bottom water only.

From morning to night, people from different areas are bringing away water from the pond.

Water is being brought to different hotels and restaurants from ponds of Pourasabha's Kuthibari and SM College.

That is why, locals said, people of different ages including children to elderly are being affected by various water-borne diseases including food poisoning.

The rush of patients in Sadar Hospital of the upazila is noticeable. Already the pond of the hospital has dried up. Due to lack of use, its PSF has turned disorder; the river water is only option for the patients; but they are becoming more affected for drinking the river water.

Upazila Public Health Engineer Md Manirul Islam said, there are 70 government ponds and 1,600 private ponds in the upazila's unions.

The number of PSF is about 1,000; of these only 100 are giving water; over 400 are in disorder; and of the 10 deep tube-wells, only one is running in Geodhara Union.

There are 100 rain-water harvesting plants in the upazila. In Bhaijora Village of Sadar Union, there has one ring-well.

He mentioned, the number of shallow tube-wells is 3,670; according to survey, of these 2,000 are faulty.

One water treatment plant was supposed to be installed at Panchakaran Union; but there is no head way in this regard.

He further said, according to the latest survey-2003, there are arsenic-identified tube-wells in every union of the upazila; highest numbers of arsenic-contaminated tube-wells are in Bongram, Hoglabunia, and Hoglapasha unions; these unions are in the most-risky condition.

This official estimate of the Public Health Department is only in paper. The visit found only one or two tube-wells in miles of distance in these unions; the picture in the municipality area is also the same; the running tube-wells are providing unusable water.

Morrelganj Upazila Health Officer Dr. Kamal Hossain Mufti said, due to lack of pure drinking water, diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid and other water-borne diseases are likely to appear in a spreading manner.





MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Apr 3: Severe drinking water crisis is prevailing in Morrelganj Upazila of the Sidr-Aila-hit district.The water-thrust locals are making a hue and cry across 16 unions of the upazila; they are walking mile after mile to collect drinking water from alternative sources of ponds, canals and rivers.According to field sources, the dwellers in municipal area and all unions of the upazila are facing serious drinking water crisis. The water scarcity has been created because of arsenic-contaminated tube-wells, non-functional tube-wells, and defective pond sand filter system (PSF).A visit to different unions found most of the tube-wells and PSF have been out of order; also hundreds of tube-wells installed by different non-government organisations and individuals have become useless.There is no water-supply system in Morrelganj poura area; so the poura-dwellers are in unbearable drinking water crisis.There is also no tube-well in most of the 309 primary schools of the upazila; and water is not coming of the tube-wells of the remaining schools.School sources said, the tube-wells are lying unused due to lack of maintenance and repairing; and the repairing cannot be possible due to lack of spare parts.Spare parts of hundreds of tube-wells have been thieved; in dark of night, a section of thieves is taking away spare parts of different tube-wells, and selling those.Locals in most of the unions including Morrelganj, Geodhara, Nishanbaria, Khawlia, and Boloibunia ones cannot drink even pond water because of excessive salinity. Villagers in these unions are collecting drinking water from distance areas by boats or on foot; many are drinking water of pond, canal, or river.Inhabitants of Sadar Union and the Poursabha have been in a compelling situation to drink pond water of the old Thana; but the pond has almost dried up with some bottom water only.From morning to night, people from different areas are bringing away water from the pond.Water is being brought to different hotels and restaurants from ponds of Pourasabha's Kuthibari and SM College.That is why, locals said, people of different ages including children to elderly are being affected by various water-borne diseases including food poisoning.The rush of patients in Sadar Hospital of the upazila is noticeable. Already the pond of the hospital has dried up. Due to lack of use, its PSF has turned disorder; the river water is only option for the patients; but they are becoming more affected for drinking the river water.Upazila Public Health Engineer Md Manirul Islam said, there are 70 government ponds and 1,600 private ponds in the upazila's unions.The number of PSF is about 1,000; of these only 100 are giving water; over 400 are in disorder; and of the 10 deep tube-wells, only one is running in Geodhara Union.There are 100 rain-water harvesting plants in the upazila. In Bhaijora Village of Sadar Union, there has one ring-well.He mentioned, the number of shallow tube-wells is 3,670; according to survey, of these 2,000 are faulty.One water treatment plant was supposed to be installed at Panchakaran Union; but there is no head way in this regard.He further said, according to the latest survey-2003, there are arsenic-identified tube-wells in every union of the upazila; highest numbers of arsenic-contaminated tube-wells are in Bongram, Hoglabunia, and Hoglapasha unions; these unions are in the most-risky condition.This official estimate of the Public Health Department is only in paper. The visit found only one or two tube-wells in miles of distance in these unions; the picture in the municipality area is also the same; the running tube-wells are providing unusable water.Morrelganj Upazila Health Officer Dr. Kamal Hossain Mufti said, due to lack of pure drinking water, diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid and other water-borne diseases are likely to appear in a spreading manner.