S Korea for China role on N Korea

SEOUL, Apr 3: South Korea's foreign minister said on Saturday he expects China to play a role in peacemaking between South and North Korea, inviting China's president to visit as the United States and its allies agreed to continue pushing Pyongyang to denuclearise.

"South Korea and China share a common goal toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and toward permanent peacemaking policies," Chung Eui-yong was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Chung extended the invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit when COVID-19 stabilises. Chung met on Saturday with State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, in the Chinese city of Xiamen, as part of the first visit of a South Korean foreign minister to China since 2017. -AFP