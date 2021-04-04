Taiwan probes train crash

HUALIEN, Apr 3: Officials investigating a train crash in Taiwan that killed at least 50 people are focusing on a maintenance lorry that slid onto the track. The train hit the lorry then crashed inside a tunnel on Friday. A construction site manager suspected of negligence has been granted bail.

Rescuers are yet to extract a number of mangled carriages from the tunnel and fear they may find more bodies. The train had been packed with people travelling to celebrate a holiday. The accident was Taiwan's worst rail disaster in more than 70 years.

The train had been travelling from the capital Taipei to Taitung and was entering the tunnel north of Hualien when the crash happened. Many of the nearly 500 passengers on board may have been standing because the train was so full. -REUTERS







