Biden offers Ukraine ‘unwavering support’ after Russia buildup

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

KIEV, Apr 3: US President Joe Biden affirmed his "unwavering support" for Ukraine in a call to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday after Kiev accused Moscow of building up military forces on its border.
The call, which was Biden's first conversation with Zelensky since the US leader's inauguration in January, came after Russia warned the West earlier Friday against sending troops to Ukraine to buttress its ally.
It also came as tensions between the United States and Russia have hit rock bottom after Biden last month infuriated Moscow by agreeing with a description of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a "killer".
The White House said in a statement that Biden "affirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression".
Zelensky, who this week accused Russia of massing troops on Ukraine's border, said in a video released by his office that "President Biden assured me that Ukraine will never be left alone against Russian aggression."
Weeks of renewed frontline clashes have shredded a ceasefire and raised fears of an escalation of the simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine, where government forces are battling Russia-backed separatists.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would be forced to respond if the US sent troops.    -AFP


