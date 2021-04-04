Al Shabaab militants attack army bases in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Apr 3: Al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked two Somali National Army bases on Saturday and the army said there had been casualties on both sides but it was now in control of the bases.

The bases, located about 100 km (60 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, were struck by two explosions, witnesses said. A third explosion targeted a convoy of troops rushing to the bases from the capital after the attack, they added.

Hussein Nur, a military officer, said the army lost "several" soldiers in the attack on Bariire and Awdhigle bases, without giving a precise number.

The army sent in reinforcements from other stations, who killed an unidentified number of attackers in the ensuing fight, he told Reuters.

The army was now in control of both bases and the surrounding areas, he said, adding, "We are pursuing the militants in the surrounding jungle". -REUTERS





