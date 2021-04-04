Video
Rahul questions US’ silence on happenings in India

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW DELHI, Apr 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the United States has been silent on "what is happening in India". He said this while speaking about the vision of democracies in the world.
Rahul went on to say that "I fundamentally believe that America is a profound idea, the idea of freedom the way it is encapsulated in your constitution...But you have to defend that idea."
Rahul Gandhi said this during an online discussion with former US Ambassador Nicholas Burns, now a professor with the country's Harvard Kennedy School. Rahul said, "I don't hear anything from the US establishment on what is going on here in India." He said this while Burns was speaking about the ideas of democracy against the "harsh vision being offered by China and Russia".
Interjecting Burns, Rahul Gandhi said, "I don't hear anything from the US establishment about what is happening here in India. If you are saying 'partnership of democracies', what is your view on what is going on here? I fundamentally believe that America is a profound idea, the idea of freedom, the way it is encapsulated in your constitution,  it's a very powerful idea. But you have to defend that idea. And that is the real question."
During the discussion Rahul also alleged that a "wholesale capture" of India's institutional framework by the ruling dispensation has changed the paradigm in which opposition parties operate post-2014 as the institutions that are supposed to support a fair political fight do not do so anymore.
"To fight elections, I need institutional structures, I need a judicial system that protects me, I need a media that is reasonably free, I need financial parity, I need a set of institutional structures that allow me to operate as a political party. I do not have them," Rahul said.    -NDTV


