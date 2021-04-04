

Demonstrators take part in a 'Kill The Bill' protest against the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, in central London on April 3. The police, crime, sentencing and courts bill would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on peaceful protests, including those they deem to be too noisy or a nuisance to the community. Critics argue this infringes on the right to free and peaceful expression. photo : AFP