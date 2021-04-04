Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Demonstrators take part in a 'Kill The Bill' protest against the Government's Police

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Demonstrators take part in a 'Kill The Bill' protest against the Government's Police

Demonstrators take part in a 'Kill The Bill' protest against the Government's Police

Demonstrators take part in a 'Kill The Bill' protest against the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, in central London on April 3. The police, crime, sentencing and courts bill would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on peaceful protests, including those they deem to be too noisy or a nuisance to the community. Critics argue this infringes on the right to free and peaceful expression.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Korea for China role on N Korea
Taiwan probes train crash
Argentine prez tested positive
Biden offers Ukraine ‘unwavering support’ after Russia buildup
Al Shabaab militants attack army bases in Somalia
Rahul questions US’ silence on happenings in India
Demonstrators take part in a 'Kill The Bill' protest against the Government's Police
Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of sanctions


Latest News
66 more people contract coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Suez Canal traffic jam caused by stuck ship cleared
Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin Sunday
Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists
Govt issues 18-point directive to contain spread of Covid-19
No passenger launches will ply from Monday morning
Ismail and Shirin become the fastest man and woman in Bangladesh Games
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed
US hopeful it can work with China to tackle climate change: Kerry
BNP nominates Rumeen Farhana as its whip in parliament
Most Read News
7-day lockdown from Monday as COVID-19 cases surge: Quader
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Nights
Dream fulfilled through hard work
Sunday's professional MBBS final exams postponed
Sohan made President, Shomon Secy Gen of Film Directors Association
COVID: 58 deaths, 5,683 cases reported in a day
Japan confirms largest-ever loan package to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft