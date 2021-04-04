Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Watford's controversial win boosts promotion push

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, APRIL 3: Watford bolstered their push for promotion to the Premier League with a controversial 1-0 victory against lowly Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.
Xisco Munoz's side took the points thanks to Tom Lees' early own goal at Vicarage Road.
But Wednesday were furious with the goal as the offside flag went up when Lees tried to beat Isaac Success to Ismaila Sarr's cross.
The officials ruled that Success had not been interfering with play and Watford held on to cement their grip on second place in the Championship.
With the top two promoted automatically, Watford are on course for an immediate return to the Premier League after last season's relegation.
They have won six in a row and sit nine points clear of third placed Swansea, who have a game in hand but slumped to a last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Birmingham.
It was a bitter blow for second bottom Wednesday, who are seven points from safety and were without manager Darren Moore after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Brad Potts' stoppage-time strike saw Preston hold leaders Norwich to a 1-1 draw at Deepdale.
Emi Buendia had put Norwich ahead with a superb long-range effort but Potts struck in the fifth minute of stoppage-time for managerless Preston.
Norwich are six points clear of Watford as they progress towards a seemingly inevitable promotion.
Bournemouth boosted their play-off hopes with a 3-1 win over their manager Jonathan Woodgate's former club Middlesbrough.
Cardiff's chances of breaking into the top six suffered a blow as they went down 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, who ended a six-match winless run thanks to James Garner's first-half strike.
Third bottom Rotherham lost 1-0 at Millwall after Michael Smith saw his late penalty saved by Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.
Jed Wallace's blistering strike won it for Millwall after Rotherham captain Richard Wood was sent off.
Derby took a big step towards safety as they ended a seven-game winless run with a 2-0 victory over Luton, while QPR beat struggling Coventry 3-0.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alguacil calls on Real Sociedad to make history in all-Basque cup final
Chinese football urged to 'add glory' to ruling Communist Party
Watford's controversial win boosts promotion push
Sinner advances to face Hurkacz in Miami final
Injured Woods will miss Masters 20 years after Tiger Slam
Babar century helps Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball
Sri Lanka stand firm as 2nd Windies Test fizzles out
Two nat'l records in cycling


Latest News
66 more people contract coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Suez Canal traffic jam caused by stuck ship cleared
Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin Sunday
Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists
Govt issues 18-point directive to contain spread of Covid-19
No passenger launches will ply from Monday morning
Ismail and Shirin become the fastest man and woman in Bangladesh Games
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed
US hopeful it can work with China to tackle climate change: Kerry
BNP nominates Rumeen Farhana as its whip in parliament
Most Read News
7-day lockdown from Monday as COVID-19 cases surge: Quader
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Nights
Dream fulfilled through hard work
Sunday's professional MBBS final exams postponed
Sohan made President, Shomon Secy Gen of Film Directors Association
COVID: 58 deaths, 5,683 cases reported in a day
Japan confirms largest-ever loan package to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft