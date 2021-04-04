Sri Lanka stand firm as 2nd Windies Test fizzles out



Dinesh Chandimal (2nd L) of Sri Lanka shakes hands with Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies (L) as Jermaine Blackwood (3rd R), Joshua de Silva (2nd R) and Hayden Walsh Jr. (R) of West Indies watch at the end of the 5th and final day of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on April 2, 2021. photo: AFP

Set the daunting target of 377 and resuming at 29 without loss, the tourists reached 193 for two with a tops core of 75 by captain Dimuth Karunaratne and an unbeaten 66 by Oshada Fernando leading the resistance.

After managing just 16 runs in three previous innings, Karunaratne's 25th Test half-century spanned over four hours.

He faced 176 deliveries and struck nine fours before being trapped lbw by seam bowling all-rounder Kyle Mayers just before the end of the post-lunch period.

"I am really happy the way we played in this series, especially the bowlers and particularly Suranga (Lakmal)," said Karunaratne in paying tribute to the man of the series for his 11 wickets in the two matches.

"We need to improve on our batting though, especially in building partnerships. That's a concern for me going forward."

Karunaratne put on 101 for the first wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne who battled through to the afternoon period before he eventually fell for 39, edging a full delivery from fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for Rahkeem Cornwall at first slip.

Thirimanne ended the series with a tally of 240 runs, the most on either side and putting him three runs ahead of the leading West Indian, captain and fellow opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite.

"None of our players ever gave up. Everyone tried really, really hard all the way through," said Brathwaite reflecting on 10 days of Test cricket and especially the final day of the series when they struggled for any potency on a placid surface.

"We are heading in the right direction and once we keep that discipline and commitment we will be a team to reckon with."

Brathwaite's innings of 126 and 85 made him the obvious choice as man of the match. -AFP





