Two nat'l records in cycling

T20 national records were bettered in cycling on the third day of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at Hatirjheel in the city on Saturday.

Biswas Faisal Hossain of Army scripted the first record in men's 1000 metre time trial clocking 1 hour, 20.40 sec as the old record stood at 1:26:10. Md Sabur Khan of BGB finished almost eight minutes behind and Hadi Alam of Ansar bagged the bronze.

The next record set up in women's 500-metre time trial with Nishi Khatun of BGB earning a hard-fought victory sealing a time of 48.65 sec. Incidentally Samapti Biswas of Army clinched the silver also with a new mark. The bronze medal went to Sumita Gayin, also of the Army.

Bangladesh Army made a clean sweep in the elimination race. Muktadur Al Hassan won the men's race, while his teammate Shilpi Khatun snatched the women's gold. -BSS







