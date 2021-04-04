Three new national records in swimming

Three new national record were set on the first day of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games Swimming event that has begun on Saturday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming complex in the city's Mirpur.

Bangladesh Army's Jewel Ahmed stole the show by setting the new national mark when he clocked 02:16.12 minutes to win the men's 200m backstroke event after erasing his old record of 02:16.13 set in 2019.

Apart from Jewel, Bangladesh Navy's Mohammad Mahmudunnobi Nahid set the new national record clocking 00:56.71 second to win the 100m butterfly men's event after eclipsing his own previous record by 00:56.82 second set in 2019.

Bangladesh Navy's Sonia Khatun set the new national record with a time of 01:07.12 minute to win the 100m butterfly women's event erasing the old mark of 01:08.95 minutes set by Sonia Akter Tumpa in 2019.

A total of eight out of forty-two events were decided on the first day with the Bangladesh Navy dominating the table with six gold, five silver and three bronze medals while Bangladesh Army secured two gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

Earlier, Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza formally inaugurated the swimming competition as the chief guest. -BSS





