

Archery in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games gets inaugurated







Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) President Lt Gen M Mainul Islam (Retd) inaugurated the Archery event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2020 at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Dhaka. Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) treasurer and BAF Secretary General Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, BAF Vice-President Anisur Rahman Dipu and officials were present there. A total of 175 male and female archers of 41 teams including the teams from district and services teams, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan (BKSP) and the club teams, are taking part in the event's Recurve and Compound divisions. The qualification round will begin at 9:00 am on Sunday. photo: BaF