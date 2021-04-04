Ansar win three gold in wrestling

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party won three gold medals on the second day of wrestling event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games held on Saturday at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex.

Ansar's Mashinu Marma won the gold in the 53kg weight category and Bangladesh Army's Farida Yasmin bagged silver while Rahima of Bangladesh Police and Sumi Islam of Khulna secured bronze medal.

Bangladesh Ansar's Rozia Sultana won gold in the 57th kg weight category and Bangladesh Army's Halima secured the silver while Habiba of Bangladesh Police and Taslima of Rajshahi bagged the bronze medals.

Ansar's Shukanti Biswas won the day's third gold in the 62 kg weight category. Afsana Yasmin bagged silver while Rupa Biswas of Bangladesh Police and Komola Akter of Jessore secured bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army's Sharmin Akter won gold in the 59kg weight category while the silver medal went to Bangladesh Ansar's Moriom Akter.

Bangladesh Police's Pushpolota Roy and Cumilla's Nipa Chakma bagged bronze medals in this category. -BSS







