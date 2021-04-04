Jimmy helps Navy secure semis of men's hockey

Making a hat-trick, famed striker Russel Mahmud Jimmy helped Bangladesh Navy book a 8-0 goals win over Rajshahi and move to the semifinals as Group-B champion of men's hockey in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games Hockey on Saturday.

The vital match was played on the day at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

In the match, apart from Jimmy's hat-trick, Mahbub Hossain, Ashraful Islam, Kamruzzaman Rana, Taposh Bormon and Fazle Hossain Bappi netted one goal each for the Navy boys.

Winning the match, Navy coach Mamunr Rashid said to media, "Navy usually form team to be the champion and the victory is part of that goal. Everyone of our team has worked hard to win the match."









