Chattogram clinches women's Basketball gold as unbeaten champion



Girls of Chattogram divisional women's basketball team pose with gold medals and Certificates after clinching the women's Basketball title in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at the Basketball Gymnasium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Saturday. photo: Boa

Rangpur clinched silver and Khulna secured bronze in the event.

To clinch gold, Chattogram had to win all four matches and collected eight points.

Rangpur won three matches and collected seven points to secure silver while Khulna won two matches and collected three points to confirm bronze.

Ashreen Mridha, Golnahar Mahbub Monika, Armina Haque and Radhiya Ahona represented Chattogram in the event.

The champion team beat Dhaka by 8-6 points while defeated Rajshahi by 14-2 points, defeated Khulna by 9-8 points and beat Rangpur by 7-5 points.









