Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Chattogram clinches women's Basketball gold as unbeaten champion

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

Girls of Chattogram divisional women's basketball team pose with gold medals and Certificates after clinching the women's Basketball title in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at the Basketball Gymnasium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Saturday. photo: Boa

Girls of Chattogram divisional women's basketball team pose with gold medals and Certificates after clinching the women's Basketball title in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at the Basketball Gymnasium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Saturday. photo: Boa

Winning all the four matches, Chattogram divisional women's basketball team secured gold  on Saturday in the women's event of Basketball discipline in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at the Basketball Gymnasium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.
Rangpur clinched silver and Khulna secured bronze in the event.
To clinch gold, Chattogram had to win all four matches and collected eight points.
Rangpur won three matches and collected seven points to secure silver while Khulna won two matches and collected three points to confirm bronze.
Ashreen Mridha, Golnahar Mahbub Monika, Armina Haque and Radhiya Ahona represented Chattogram in the event.
The champion team beat Dhaka by 8-6 points while defeated Rajshahi by 14-2 points, defeated Khulna by 9-8 points and beat Rangpur by 7-5 points.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alguacil calls on Real Sociedad to make history in all-Basque cup final
Chinese football urged to 'add glory' to ruling Communist Party
Watford's controversial win boosts promotion push
Sinner advances to face Hurkacz in Miami final
Injured Woods will miss Masters 20 years after Tiger Slam
Babar century helps Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball
Sri Lanka stand firm as 2nd Windies Test fizzles out
Two nat'l records in cycling


Latest News
66 more people contract coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Suez Canal traffic jam caused by stuck ship cleared
Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin Sunday
Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists
Govt issues 18-point directive to contain spread of Covid-19
No passenger launches will ply from Monday morning
Ismail and Shirin become the fastest man and woman in Bangladesh Games
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed
US hopeful it can work with China to tackle climate change: Kerry
BNP nominates Rumeen Farhana as its whip in parliament
Most Read News
7-day lockdown from Monday as COVID-19 cases surge: Quader
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Nights
Dream fulfilled through hard work
Sunday's professional MBBS final exams postponed
Sohan made President, Shomon Secy Gen of Film Directors Association
COVID: 58 deaths, 5,683 cases reported in a day
Japan confirms largest-ever loan package to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft