Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Rashid Murder

Japani Hannan sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court Correspondent

Aminul Islam Hannan alias Japani Hannan, the main accused in the sensational businessman Abdur Rashid murder case, was sent jail on completion of two phases of remand .
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Sayeed passed the order, said GRO Mahmudur Rahman.
A ruling party leader, Hannan allegedly shot businessman Rashid dead in broad daylight in Dakkhin Khan area last Wednesday.
Sub-Inspector Azharul Islam of Dakkhin Khan Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced Japani Hannan before the court after a two-day remand. On Tuesday Japani Hannan, was placed on a two-day fresh remand in the sensational murder case.
On March 25, another court placed Hannan on a five day remand in murder and arms cases.
The other arrested  accused  are  Hannan's son  Ekramul Islam,  his brother  Shafiqul Islam Imran, Al Amin Pradhan, Jahurul Islam Ripon, Khorshed Alam, Mosharraf Hossain and Nurunnabi.
Rashid had an altercation with Aminul Islam Hannan in front of Hannan's house in the area around 11:30am on March 24  said Dakkhin Khan Police.
At one stage, Hannan went into his house and then came out with a shotgun and shot Abdur Rashid point blank.
Local people rescued bullet-hit Rashid and took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.



