Housewife found dead in a car at Hatirjheel

The body of a housewife was recovered from a private car that met an accident at Ambagan area in the city's Hatirjheel on Sunday morning. The woman was identified as Jhilik Alam, 23.

Police suspected it was a murder while the deceased's family claimed that her in-laws tortured her to death and staged it as an accident to cover up the murder.

Sakibul Alam claimed that his wife Jhilik, who was already unwell and being taken to hospital, died following the accident.

Sakibul has claimed that his wife died in a road accident. However, mystery shrouds over the death. The husband, Sakibul Alam, 38, has been arrested by Hatirjheel police for questioning.

It is learnt that a private car got onto the footpath after losing control at Ambagan area of Hatirjheel on Saturday morning. Later, police rushed there and found a woman lying unconscious on the rear seat of the car. When police rushed the woman to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) an on-duty doctor at the emergency pronounced her dead.

No accident injuries were found on Jhilik's body. However, there were several fresh and old injury marks on certain parts of her body. As a result, the husband's claim that his wife died in a road accident is doubtful, says police.

Hatirjheel Police Station sub-inspector Md Golam Quddus said, "Receiving information, we went to Ambagan area at Hatirjheel in the morning and saw a private car drove over to the footpath. A tyre of the car was also found punctured."

"We also found a woman lying on the rear seat of the car. Later, Sakibul Alam said his wife was injured after their car hit a divider on the road hard. During the accident, Sakib himself was driving the car," SI Quddus also said.

Sakibul Alam and his wife used to live at Flat No. 22/C, House No. 36, Gulshan-2.

SI Golam Quddus further said Sakibul was detained from the DMCH for questioning and brought to Hatirjheel Police Station. Gulshan Police Station was also informed about the matter. A CCTV camera -- at the building -- footage shows Jhilik being carried to the car by several persons, police said.

Bachchu Mia, Inspector and in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, however said the body of the woman bore no injury marks that people usually get in an accident.









