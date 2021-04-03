BD will address challenge posed by violence during Modi’s visit, hopes India

NEW DELHI, Apr 2: India today said that it is confident that the government of Bangladesh will address the challenge posed by violence during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

"As far as violence is concerned, we have always been against fundamentalism and extremism,'' said Arindam Bagchi, the new Official Spokesperson of

India's External Affairs Ministry at a virtual media briefing here.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two day State visit to Bangladesh " facilitated significant decisions to reinforce the legacy of 1971 and is in furtherance of our close bilateral cooperation that we have enjoyed with Bangladesh''

Modi's recent visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, sparked off protests by Islamists, students of Madrasas and left wing groups. According to some news reports, a dozen persons died in the violence. Dhaka and the eastern district of Brahmanbaria witnessed some of the worst violence. Buses, a train, a Hindu temple and several properties were damaged. Several people with gunshot wounds were admitted to hospitals.

Asked how India and Bangladesh plan to celebrate diplomatic ties in 19 countries as mentioned in the joint statement, the Spokesperson said, " This came up during the visit. We are still working on the details. This will be announced once it is finalised."

On the question of India's stand in Myanmar, Bagchi said that India condemns any use of violence and believes that the rule of law should prevail. " We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. We have urged the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts to resolve the current situation including the efforts of ASEAN. We remain engaged on this issue with our international interlocutors and at the United Nations Security Council in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role.''

To another question regarding the situation on the India Myanmar border, the MEA Spokesperson said, "As far as border crossings are concerned, we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations."

Asked whether any reference was made to the situation at the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Foreign Ministers meeting, the Spokesperson replied, " The BIMSTEC is in the nature of a multi lateral meeting. So, it did not discuss the situation in Myanmar as far as I am aware of. The Minister of International Cooperation of Myanmar, I think, attended the meeting."

Replying to a question, Bagchi emphasised that India has not imposed any export ban on vaccines. "At this time, I am sure, our partners understand that vaccines are primarily for the purpose of domestic consumption. India has taken the lead in sending vaccines abroad. We have supplied vaccines to more than 80 countries and have already stated that our external supplies will be done keeping in mind our domestic requirements. As on date, under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has supplied a total of 644 lakh doses to the global community. "Of these 104 lakh doses have been supplied as grant, 357 lakh doses on a commercial basis and 182 lakh doses through the COVAX initiative. Many countries across the world have been requesting for our initiative. The Vaccine Maitri has been very successful and we are continuing to try to supply to the extent possible given our domestic requirement that we have.''

During his Bangladesh visit, Modi gifted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.




















