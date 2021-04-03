Video
Govt-backed syndicate behind price hike: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that a government-backed syndicate is increasing the prices of essentials.
"We're very worried that the prices of essentials, including rice, pulses and salt, have already gone up ahead of the Ramadan,"
Fakhrul said at a virtual press conference from his residence on Friday.
He said, "The government has failed to control the market as it's involved with the syndicate that raises prices. The government-backed people have made the syndicate for increasing the prices."
Fakhrul alleged that BNP leaders and activists are being arrested and implicated in cases as part of a ruling party plot to eliminate the party and thwart its ongoing movement.
He also presented statistics on the filing of cases in different places against BNP leaders and activists over the last few days.
The BNP leader criticised the government for arresting their party executive committee member Advocate Nipun Roy on charge of involvement in the recent violence.
"Nipun Roy is a working lawyer, an active human rights activist and a conscious politician. She can't have any involvement in any terrorist activities. It's a completely conspiratorial and fabricated and false charge," Fakhrul said.
He demanded withdrawal of the case filed against the opposition leaders and activists and the release of those arrested.
He alleged that the government has failed to raise awareness among people to encourage them to maintain health safety rules to contain the surge in coronavirus infection.
The BNP leader said though the ruling party leaders are keeping themselves protected from the deadly virus staying at their homes, they are pushing the common people to get out of their houses.


