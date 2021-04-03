Video
UK bans non-British passengers from BD

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Diplomatic Correspondent

UK on Friday banned visitors from Bangladesh, Philippines, Pakistan and Kenya traveling from 4:00am of April 9, according to a news story on the GOV.UK website.
Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh have been added to England's red list to protect the country against new variants of coronavirus (Covid-19), at a critical time for the vaccine programme.
"From 4am on Friday 9 April, international visitors who have departed from or transited through Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England," it said on Friday.
Only British and Irish citizens, or those with residence rights in the UK (including long-term     visa holders), will be allowed to enter and they must stay in a government-approved quarantine facility for 10 days.
During their stay, passengers will be required to take a coronavirus test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8, and they will not be allowed to shorten their quarantine period on receipt of a negative test result. They will also not be able to end their managed quarantine early through the Test to Release scheme, it said.


