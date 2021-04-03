Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Front Page

Medical admission test held flouting hygiene rule

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Shaikh Shahrukh

Parents and admission seekers crowd outside an exam centre on Dhaka University campus during medical college admission test held on Friday amid a record surge in coronavirus infection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Parents and admission seekers crowd outside an exam centre on Dhaka University campus during medical college admission test held on Friday amid a record surge in coronavirus infection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Medical admission test at government and private medical colleges for the 2020-21 academic year was held across the country on Friday.  
Around 1 lakh 22 thousand 874 students took part in the examination. The test was conducted in 19 centers of 55 venues and 75 halls.
Although the test was prepared in accordance with the hygiene rules, there was a huge crowd of parents outside the center. Many did not have a mask on their faces, nor did they maintain social distance.
The Ministry of Health also said the admission test would be taken from the beginning by maintaining proper health rules. Due to corona, the examination of 2020-21 academic years could not be taken last year.  
The Department of Health Education issued a notification on February 8 announcing the schedule of admissions to government-private medical colleges after the rate of infection decreased slightly in January-February.
After this announcement, a man named Taimur Khan of Uttara in the capital filed a writ petition on March 21 seeking postponement of the admission test. The writ was dismissed by      the High Court on March 24.
After the dismissal of the writ, the Ministry of Health said special surveillance would be put in place inside the center to maintain the hygiene of the examinees and the parents waiting outside the center.
But no one was seen following the hygiene rules. Most of the students and parents had masks on their faces but there was no social distance. The centers were crowded before and after the test.
Parents say they have been told to adhere to hygiene rules. But that's what they put in place.
Regarding all those aspect, Health Minister Zahid Malek said, "Do you think boys and girls used to stay at home?"  Wouldn't they go out, or would they just come out to take the test? '
Several doctors on duty for the examination have raised the question of what the Ministry of Health says about the health rules by sitting three people in one bench.
A doctor on duty at Dhaka College in the capital said, "The situation inside the center, inside the room, was worse than what you saw outside the center. Three students were sitting in a small benches. What about the distance of three feet?"
Another doctor, who did not want to be named, said:  There is also some responsibility of the parents. But the responsibility of placing seven students on a bench inside the center lies with the Ministry of Health alone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
UN Security Council slams Myanmar violence, civilian deaths
BD will address challenge posed by violence during Modi’s visit, hopes India
Govt-backed syndicate behind price hike: Fakhrul
UK bans non-British passengers from BD
Medical admission test held flouting hygiene rule
Health Secy Mannan, Addl DG Nasima contract C-19
Climate change cuts fifth of global food production


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft