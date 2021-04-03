Medical admission test held flouting hygiene rule



Parents and admission seekers crowd outside an exam centre on Dhaka University campus during medical college admission test held on Friday amid a record surge in coronavirus infection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Around 1 lakh 22 thousand 874 students took part in the examination. The test was conducted in 19 centers of 55 venues and 75 halls.

Although the test was prepared in accordance with the hygiene rules, there was a huge crowd of parents outside the center. Many did not have a mask on their faces, nor did they maintain social distance.

The Ministry of Health also said the admission test would be taken from the beginning by maintaining proper health rules. Due to corona, the examination of 2020-21 academic years could not be taken last year.

The Department of Health Education issued a notification on February 8 announcing the schedule of admissions to government-private medical colleges after the rate of infection decreased slightly in January-February.

After this announcement, a man named Taimur Khan of Uttara in the capital filed a writ petition on March 21 seeking postponement of the admission test. The writ was dismissed by the High Court on March 24.

After the dismissal of the writ, the Ministry of Health said special surveillance would be put in place inside the center to maintain the hygiene of the examinees and the parents waiting outside the center.

But no one was seen following the hygiene rules. Most of the students and parents had masks on their faces but there was no social distance. The centers were crowded before and after the test.

Parents say they have been told to adhere to hygiene rules. But that's what they put in place.

Regarding all those aspect, Health Minister Zahid Malek said, "Do you think boys and girls used to stay at home?" Wouldn't they go out, or would they just come out to take the test? '

Several doctors on duty for the examination have raised the question of what the Ministry of Health says about the health rules by sitting three people in one bench.

A doctor on duty at Dhaka College in the capital said, "The situation inside the center, inside the room, was worse than what you saw outside the center. Three students were sitting in a small benches. What about the distance of three feet?"

Another doctor, who did not want to be named, said: There is also some responsibility of the parents. But the responsibility of placing seven students on a bench inside the center lies with the Ministry of Health alone.









