Health Secy Mannan, Addl DG Nasima contract C-19

Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Abdul Mannan and Additional Director General (Administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mannan has been admitted to Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Institute and Hospital, Deputy Secretary of the Health Ministry Mohammad Rashed Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the news on Friday.

Dr Golam Kibria, a joint director at the hospital, said they admitted Mannan on Friday afternoon and he was in a 'good condition'.

Mannan lost his wife Kamrun Nahar to Covid-19 days after he took charge as health secretary in June last year.

Mannan was vaccinated against coronavirus at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on January 28.

Additional Director General (Administration) of DGHS Prof Dr Nasima

Sultana has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Prof Nasima revealed her infection in a Facebook post on Thursday night. She wrote: "After working for more than 365 consecutive days, I contracted corona [Covid-19] with symptoms."

Prof Nasima took her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Dhaka's Kurmitola General Hospital on January 27 when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the countrywide vaccination campaign against the deadly disease.













