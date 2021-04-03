

A medical employee collecting swab from a man for coronavirus test at Mugda Medical College Hospital on Friday amid a record surge in the virus infection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Fifty more people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 9,155. The death rate stands at 1.47 per cent, according to press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, as many as 2,473 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 547,411 with 87.64 per cent recovery rate, the release added.

A total of 29,339 samples were tested at 226 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,728,113 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Daily Covid-19 infections continue to break record

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,887 of the total deceased were men and 2,268 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,842,621 lives and infected 130,313,443 people across the world till Friday, according to Worldometer.

As many as 104,996,315 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





