Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Front Page

Daily Covid-19 infections continue to break record

50 deaths, 6,830 fresh cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate stands at 23.28pc

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

A medical employee collecting swab from a man for coronavirus test at Mugda Medical College Hospital on Friday amid a record surge in the virus infection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A medical employee collecting swab from a man for coronavirus test at Mugda Medical College Hospital on Friday amid a record surge in the virus infection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country on Friday detected 6,830 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest count in a day, taking the number of infections to 624,594. The positivity rate stands at 23.28 per cent.
Fifty more people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 9,155. The death rate stands at 1.47 per cent, according to press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
Besides, as many as 2,473 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 547,411 with 87.64 per cent recovery rate, the release added.
 A total of 29,339 samples were tested at 226 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,728,113 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Daily Covid-19 infections continue to break record

Daily Covid-19 infections continue to break record

Among the deceased, 40 were men and 10 were women. Forty-nine of them died at different hospitals, while one at home. Thirty-six of them died in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, three in Khulna, and two each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,887 of the total deceased were men and 2,268 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,842,621 lives and infected 130,313,443 people across the world till Friday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 104,996,315 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
UN Security Council slams Myanmar violence, civilian deaths
BD will address challenge posed by violence during Modi’s visit, hopes India
Govt-backed syndicate behind price hike: Fakhrul
UK bans non-British passengers from BD
Medical admission test held flouting hygiene rule
Health Secy Mannan, Addl DG Nasima contract C-19
Climate change cuts fifth of global food production


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft