Tigresses get Test Status

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team was awarded Test status on Thursday. They entered into the elite format 22 years after their Men's counterpart.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to give ODI and Test status to all full members of women's cricket permanently after a virtual cricket committee meeting on April 1.

"It was decided that Test and ODI status shall be permanently awarded to all Full Member women's teams," ICC said in a press release.

According to the ICC's decision, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are two more teams to achieve Test status automatically as they are the full members of the ICC.

The journey of Bangladesh women's international cricket started in 2011 and the team bagged the very first victory that year beating the USA to secure ODI status for the first time. Tigresses still fail to qualify for WODI World Cup but they have taken part in WT20i World Cups for four times so far.

The highest ever achievement for Tigresses is clinching the title of the Asia Cup in 2018 beating mighty India in the final in Malaysia.

Bangladesh Women's team even have not played a three-day or four-day match before getting the recognition to play five-day game. So, the achievement is both a mix of thrill and fear for girls in red and green. But BCB must be thinking to ensure infrastructure, standard coaching facilities and introduce permanent longer version format for girls to ensure proper entrance in red-ball era and bringing successes for the country.

Earlier, Australia, England, Ireland, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies were the 10 women's teams playing Test cricket.





