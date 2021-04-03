Video
Saturday, 3 April, 2021
Miscellaneous

Indian Army will take part in 4-nation military exercise in BD

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondent

New Delhi, April 2: The Indian Army will take part in a four- nation military exercise in Bangladesh beginning April 4. The nine day exercise named Shantir Ogroshena (Frontrunner of Peace) 2021,  is being held to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mark glorious 50 years of liberation.
India's Defence Ministry confirmed that Indian Army contingent comprising 30 personnel including Officers, JCOs and Jawans of a Battalion from The DOGRA Regiment will participate in the exercise along with contingent of Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army from April 4 to April 12. The theme of the exercise is "Robust Peace Keeping Operations".  
Military observers from USA, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also attend the exercise.


