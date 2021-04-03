Video
Saturday, 3 April, 2021
Miscellaneous

Saudi returnee woman leaves baby girl at Dhaka airport

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

A Saudi Arabia returnee woman allegedly left an eight-month old baby girl at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday.  Members of Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) rescued the baby on Friday morning.
APBn sources said a woman along with the child landed at the airport around 2am from Saudi Arabia by a Saudi Airlines flight. The woman along with the baby was found sitting beside the arrival belt the entire night. But, she disappeared from the airport as dawn breaks.
Quoting co-passenger Asma Begum, APBn's additional police superintendent (media) Alamgir Hossain said the woman was weeping the whole night and said she married a man in Saudi Arabia with whom she has a daughter. But, they got divorced before returning home. The APBn officer said the woman might have left the child because of public disgrace.  The APBn officer said police is searching to find out the child's mother reviewing the video footage.


