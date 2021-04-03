Row over compension for land acquisitioned

Depriving the victim families of the compensations for land acquisition to continue Gazipur City Corporation's (GCC) development programmes, the designated construction company of the corporation has started the development works in different areas.

Bringing the allegations, a total 148 victim inhabitants of GCC area have submitted a complaint to the Local Government Division (LGD) seeking its interference in getting their compensation realized from the GCC and the construction company.

However, ignoring complaints, GCC designated contractor, Monir Construction, has started development works in the area.

Its workers have been digging the roads of different area every midnight interrupting communication for local people, according to the allegation.

Due to midnight construction work, thousands of people of the area and owners and workers of different factories locating there have been facing immense sufferings in their normal movements. Most factories have been facing obstacle in carrying their products and raw materials due to wrecked roads.

In the allegation, the complainers claimed that the authorities concerned as well as the local ward councilors, GCC officials concerned and the construction company have been trying to embezzle the huge amount of compensation depriving the victim families.

According to allegation, the government has allocated Tk 3,800 crore for the city corporation for its different development activities including construction and repairing roads. Of the allocation, Tk 161 crore was allocated for compensating the lands owners.

Under the programme, some 389.78 acres of land was acquired.

It said that under the programme, some 148 land owners have become victims of land acquisition activities from Baipail to Kashem Cotton Mills through Kader Market of GCC's Ward no. 12. According to the DPP, the victim families will get the fund allocated for compensation.

When contacted, LGD Senior Secretary Helal Uddin said the government has already allocated the fund for compensating the land owners.

As per the rule, the development works begin with compensating the victims. "I don't understand why GCC hasn't paid compensations yet."

GCC Mayor Jahangir Alam told this correspondent over phone that several development projects are ongoing in the GCC area. The GCC authority has already disbursed the fund against the victim land owners.

"But, it would be hard for me to tell who has not got the compensation."

When contacted, Local ward councilor Abbas Uddin Khokon told that he has already asked the land owners for submitting application seeking the compensation.

"Those who will submit applications will get compensation. Those, who will not submit applications following the procedure, will not get the compensation," he added.