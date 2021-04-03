Fire kills 3 Rohingyas in Ukhiya

COX's BAZAR, Mar 2: Three Rohingyas were burnt to death and several others injured as a fire broke out near Rohingya refugee camp at Kutupalong Bazar in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ansar Ullah, Foyzul Islam and Ayas Ullah of Balukhali No 10 Rohingya Camp. Ukhiya Fire Service Station in-charge Md Emdadul Haq said the fire broke out at a shop around 2:30 am and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, two fire fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 5:15 am.

"Three Rohingya youths were sleeping inside the shop when the fire broke out. None of them could get out of the shop in time," said Helal Uddin, a local UP member.









