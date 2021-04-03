Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Back Page

Fire kills 3 Rohingyas in Ukhiya

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

COX's BAZAR, Mar 2: Three Rohingyas were burnt to death and several others injured as a fire broke out near Rohingya refugee camp at Kutupalong Bazar in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district early Friday.
The deceased were identified as Ansar Ullah, Foyzul Islam and Ayas Ullah of Balukhali No 10 Rohingya Camp. Ukhiya Fire Service Station in-charge Md Emdadul Haq said the fire broke out at a shop around 2:30 am and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.
On information, two fire fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 5:15 am.
"Three Rohingya youths were sleeping inside the shop when the fire broke out. None of them could get out of the shop in time," said Helal Uddin, a local UP member.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Row over compension for land acquisitioned
Fire kills 3 Rohingyas in Ukhiya
Publishers demand subsidy if govt closes book fair
60 BRTC buses to hit Dhaka streets soon
Shops in Ctg to remain shut after 6:00pm
PM calls for unity in war against nature
Bangladesh to bar passengers from European nations, except UK
Hundreds of motorcyclists blocked roads and demonstrated


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft