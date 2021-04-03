Publishers demand subsidy if govt closes book fair



Visitors browsing books at a stall at Suhrawardy Udyan portion of the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021on Friday. photo : Observer

The demand was made after the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 the recommendation for closure of the fair.

On Thursday, the committee recommended closure of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021 due to the surge in corona infection.

Publishers think that the rescheduling of the fair time had a disastrous effect on sales.

Due to various key reasons, the publishers worry that they will be unable to earn the money they have paid for the month-long service, let alone the whole investment in the fair.

In the month-long book fair arranged by Bangla Academy, an owner of publishing house or organization had to invest almost Tk5 to Tk20 lakh according to the space they have been allotted and the stall they have made, said a number of sales representatives.

Many publishers said Bangla Academy must take the responsibility.

Mizanur Rahman, publisher of Shova Prakash, said they appealed to Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee to extend the schedule of the fair.

The publishers association urged the authorities to extend the fair time till 8 pm while the opening time will be 4 pm.

Jamal Uddin Ahmed, a publisher, said, "If the fair ends, we expect subsidy from the government."

Md Alamgir Rahman, another publisher, said, "We are already devastated. Our backbone is now broken. If the government helps with funds, the publishing industry will survive."

Md Shehab Uddin Bhuiyan, publisher of The Universal Academy and additional general secretary of Bangladesh Book Publishers and Sellers Association said , "If the fair is closed, we will face a great loss," he added.

On the sixteenth day of the fair, one hundred and ninety nine new works arrived.













