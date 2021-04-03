Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Back Page

Publishers demand subsidy if govt closes book fair

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Tausiful Islam, from DU

Visitors browsing books at a stall at Suhrawardy Udyan portion of the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021on Friday. photo : Observer

Visitors browsing books at a stall at Suhrawardy Udyan portion of the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021on Friday. photo : Observer

Most of the publishers at the book fair on Friday demanded subsidy if the fair ended at such a peak time of sales.
The demand was made after the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 the recommendation for closure of the fair.
On Thursday, the committee recommended closure of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021 due to the surge in corona infection.
Publishers think that the rescheduling of the fair time had a disastrous effect on sales.
Due to various key reasons, the publishers worry that they will be unable to earn the money they have paid for the month-long service, let alone the whole investment in the fair.
In the month-long book fair arranged by Bangla Academy, an owner of publishing house or organization had to invest almost Tk5 to Tk20 lakh according to the space they have been allotted and the stall they have made, said a number of sales representatives.
Many publishers said Bangla Academy must take the responsibility.
Mizanur Rahman, publisher of Shova Prakash, said they appealed to Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee to extend the schedule of the fair.
The publishers association urged the authorities to extend the fair time till 8 pm while the opening time will be 4 pm.
Jamal Uddin Ahmed, a publisher, said, "If the fair ends, we expect subsidy from the government."
Md Alamgir Rahman, another publisher, said, "We are already devastated. Our backbone is now broken. If the government helps with funds, the publishing industry will survive."
Md Shehab Uddin Bhuiyan, publisher of The Universal Academy and additional general secretary of Bangladesh Book Publishers and Sellers Association said , "If the fair is closed, we will face a great loss," he added.
On the sixteenth day of the fair, one hundred and ninety nine new works arrived.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Row over compension for land acquisitioned
Fire kills 3 Rohingyas in Ukhiya
Publishers demand subsidy if govt closes book fair
60 BRTC buses to hit Dhaka streets soon
Shops in Ctg to remain shut after 6:00pm
PM calls for unity in war against nature
Bangladesh to bar passengers from European nations, except UK
Hundreds of motorcyclists blocked roads and demonstrated


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft