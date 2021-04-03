Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Back Page

60 BRTC buses to hit Dhaka streets soon

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has decided to launch 60 new buses on the roads of Dhaka soon to alleviate the sufferings of people.
Reduction in 50 percent passenger capacity in public transport has created an acute transportation crisis in the capital.
According to BRTC sources, more than 600 BRTC buses ply on different routes in the capital.
Like other public transports, BRTC buses are carrying passengers with half seats vacant. As a result, many passengers are not able to get into the buses.  
They are facing problems to reach offices or desired destinations on time.
BRTC Chairman Tajul Islam said keeping in mind the troubles of passengers already 36 double-decker buses hit the streets on Thursday.
Next Sunday, 24 more buses will start transporting passengers. These buses were repaired at specific depots of the BRTC.
"We have leased many buses in different universities. Since the varsities are closed, we have decided to put those buses on the road. We are working to solve the present crisis as much as possible," Tajul Islam added.
In order to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, a 60 percent hike in bus fare and all the public transport would run with 50 percent less passengers than capacity was effected from     March 31.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Row over compension for land acquisitioned
Fire kills 3 Rohingyas in Ukhiya
Publishers demand subsidy if govt closes book fair
60 BRTC buses to hit Dhaka streets soon
Shops in Ctg to remain shut after 6:00pm
PM calls for unity in war against nature
Bangladesh to bar passengers from European nations, except UK
Hundreds of motorcyclists blocked roads and demonstrated


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft