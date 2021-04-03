60 BRTC buses to hit Dhaka streets soon

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has decided to launch 60 new buses on the roads of Dhaka soon to alleviate the sufferings of people.

Reduction in 50 percent passenger capacity in public transport has created an acute transportation crisis in the capital.

According to BRTC sources, more than 600 BRTC buses ply on different routes in the capital.

Like other public transports, BRTC buses are carrying passengers with half seats vacant. As a result, many passengers are not able to get into the buses.

They are facing problems to reach offices or desired destinations on time.

BRTC Chairman Tajul Islam said keeping in mind the troubles of passengers already 36 double-decker buses hit the streets on Thursday.

Next Sunday, 24 more buses will start transporting passengers. These buses were repaired at specific depots of the BRTC.

"We have leased many buses in different universities. Since the varsities are closed, we have decided to put those buses on the road. We are working to solve the present crisis as much as possible," Tajul Islam added.

In order to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, a 60 percent hike in bus fare and all the public transport would run with 50 percent less passengers than capacity was effected from March 31.


















