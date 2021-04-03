Shops in Ctg to remain shut after 6:00pm

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 2: Chattogram District administration has issued an instruction to close all shops in the port city after 6:00pm as corona situation has taken a serious turn in Chattogram and elsewhere in the country.

However, stores of medicine and essential commodities will remain out of the purview of the instruction.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mominur Rahman confirmed about the directive that came into effect on Friday.

He said all hotels, restaurants, shopping malls in the city will remain closed after 6:00pm every day from Friday (April 02) to April 14. Only drug stores and grocery shops will remain open. Legal actions will be taken if the instruction is violated, he added.

The DC said mobile teams will work during this time to enforce the decision of the administration.

As the number of infection has been increasing at an alarming rate, crisis of intensive care unit (ICU) for corona patients has now become acute at hospitals in the port city.

According to Chattogram Civil Surgeon office sources, a total of 518 have been tested positive on Friday, the highest in daily count in the city since March last year.











