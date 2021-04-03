Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Sports

Barty to face Andreescu in Miami final

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates match point against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal match during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on April 01, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. photo: AFP

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates match point against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal match during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on April 01, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. photo: AFP

MIAMI, APRIL 2: World number one Ashleigh Barty bucked the upset trend at the Miami Open on Thursday, rolling into the women's final as men's second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was toppled by Hurbert Hurkacz.
Australia's Barty fired 27 winners in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over fifth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina to return to the title match of a tournament she won when it was last held in 2019.
But Greece's Tsitsipas was left trying to explain a "self-explosion" after he squandered a commanding lead in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final loss to 26th seed Hurkacz of Poland -- the latest in a string of upsets that saw men's top seed Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Alexander Zverev bow out along with women's No. 2 Naomi Osaka.
Tsitsipas admitted it was a crushing outcome in a tournament where the absences of superstars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and his own recent solid form seemed to offer him a chance to shine.
"I felt like it was my opportunity," Tsitsipas said. "I feel like there was more space for me to show something greater. It's a very disappointing loss.
"It was there, everything was under control. And suddenly, I don't know, self-explosion."
Tsitsipas exited the tournament after a tense encounter that saw the 22-year-old Greek given a time violation after the second set for taking too long to change his shirt and headband.
The world number five was also reportedly involved in a tense exchange with officials before the match after refusing to share a golf cart with Hurkacz used to ferry players to the court.
There was no sign that incident had unsettled Tsitsipas early on, however, as he dominated a one-sided first set to win 6-2.
Tsitsipas then quickly broke Hurkacz at the start of the second on the way to a 2-0 lead.
But just when it appeared the match was heading for a brisk conclusion, Hurkacz finally found his range.
After staving off two break points at 15-40 in the third game, Hurkacz went on to hold and then broke to level the set at 2-2 -- a lost opportunity that demoralized Tsitsipas.
Another break of serve in the eighth game put Hurkacz 5-3 up and he made no mistakes on his next service game, clinching the set with an angled drop shot that left Tsitsipas scrambling to the net.
The momentum was with Hurkacz in the third and he seized control with a break in the fifth game, which would ultimately prove decisive as the Pole closed out the win.
In the semis, Hurkacz will face Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev who won a rain-interrupted quarter-final with a 7-5, 7-6 (9/7) victory over unseeded Sebastian Korda.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barty to face Andreescu in Miami final
Lewandowski injury 'worst timing' for Bayern before Leipzig clash
Neymar back for PSG in time for decisive week
Basque rivals finally meet in delayed Copa del Rey final
Juve look to reboot Serie A title defence in Turin derby
Tendulkar in hospital after contracting coronavirus
Tennis events of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games kicks off in Rajshahi
Rangpur registers 12-2 win against Dhaka in Basketball


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft